Nearly 500 incoming freshmen received scholarships from UW-Eau Claire for the 2020-21 school year.
Following are some of the area recipients, names of their scholarships, and the high schools from where they graduated:
Fall Creek
Kyler Kayhart, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, Karlgaard Computer Science Scholarship, Altoona High School.
Paige Schoen, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Local Blugold Scholarship, Fall Creek High School.
Sheila Treacy, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, Eau Claire Memorial High School.
Galesville
Natalie Sonsalla, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Arcadia High School.
Glenwood City
Jessica Jarvis, Blugold Incentive Scholarship, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Baldwin-Woodville High School.
Greenwood
Micah Horvath, Bobby Stark Blugold Promise Scholarship, Greenwood High School.
Hager City
McKenna Girdeen, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, James Larson & VIcki Lord Larson Blugold Promise Scholarship, Ellsworth High School.
Emily Paparelli, Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Sciences New Student Scholarship, Ellsworth High School.
Hammond
Alexandra Deno, Donald and Evelyn Schwantes Memorial Blugold Promise Scholarship, St. Croix Central High School.
Hudson
Brandon Bonk, Blugold Incentive Scholarship, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Concordia Academy-Roseville.
Emily Gerdts, Alice A. Nelson Memorial Scholarship, Hudson High School.
Jennifer Holter, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Hudson High School.
Alexa Schurtz, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Hudson High School.
Noah Yerama, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, Hudson High School.
Menomonie
Cavan Callahan, Herlihy Nontraditional Women of Substance Scholarships, Lakeville South High School.
Qiwen Jiang, Diversity Incentive New Student Award, Menomonie High School.
Bri Thompson, Diversity Incentive New Student Award, Menomonie High School.
New Richmond
Grace McLean, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, New Richmond High School.
Osseo
Sara Hoffman, Blugold Incentive Scholarship, Greenwood High School.
Pigeon Falls
Mykensie Beighley, Blugold Incentive Scholarship, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, Whitehall High School.
Prescott
Emily Magee, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Prescott High School.
Rice Lake
Linnea Vesely, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, Rice Lake High School.
Taylor Zuzek, Blugold Incentive Scholarship, Rice Lake High School.
River Falls
Julia Paschke, Chancellor’s Scholarship, River Falls High School.
Mason Shea, Blugold Incentive Scholarship, River Falls High School.
Sheldon
Montana Birkenholz, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Gilman High School.
Somerset
Tyler Hantsbarger, Blugold Excellence Scholarship, Somerset High School.
Allison Struemke, Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Sciences New Student Scholarship, Somerset High School.
Spring Valley
Clara Gland, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, Spring Valley High School.
Stanley
Adrian Taylor, Grace Lau Opportunity Scholarship, Stanley-Boyd High School.
Withee
Hunter Tyznik, Karlgaard Computer Science Scholarship, Owen-Withee High School.