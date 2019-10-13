More than 500 incoming freshmen received scholarships from UW-Eau Claire for the 2019-20 school year, with many students receiving multiple awards.
Following are some of the area recipients:
Altoona
John Fox, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Brooklyn Wendt, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Peterson Family Blugold Promise Scholarship.
Arcadia
Marshall Nelson, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Deyne Yarrington, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Augusta
Carolyn Shult, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Baldwin
Eric Winkler, Blugold Fellowship Scholarship.
Barron
Jennica Cox, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Abubakar Hassan, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
Crystalina Peterson, Herlihy Nontraditional Women of Substance Scholarships, Nell Dawson Gough Memorial Scholarship.
Black River Falls
Jimmy Polenz, Elden M. Amundson Family Scholarship.
Jeremiah Rumsey, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Blair
Josh Baker, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Bloomer
Karissa Lauer, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Abram Lehnartz, Chancellor’s Scholarship, James Larson & Vicki Lord Larson Blugold Promise Scholarship.
Cadott
Ahnika Hartzell, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Chippewa Falls
Annabelle Abbe, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Local Blugold Scholarship.
Shadia Escorcia-Cure, Diversity Scholars Award, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Grace Kasparek, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Ingrid Lyberg, Brad and Kathy Hall Blugold Promise Scholarship, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Levi Meyer, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Kaelin Roshell, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Emily Schaefer, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Welcome to Physics Scholarship.
Madalyn Schmidley, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Leah Woodward, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Local Blugold Scholarship.
Kevin Thach, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
Colfax
Taylor Meyer, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Local Blugold Scholarship, Ted and Valeria Lipinski Blugold Promise Scholarship.
Cumberland
Max Brenna, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Sciences New Student Scholarship.
Sada Nosbush, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Glenn & Sue Palmer Blugold Promise Scholarship, Hannah M. Greenhill Scholarship.
Durand
Emily Annis, Blugold Incentive Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Justin Nunez, Diversity Incentive New Student Award, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Destiny Richardson, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.