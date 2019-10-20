More than 500 incoming freshmen received scholarships from UW-Eau Claire for the 2019-20 school year, with many students receiving multiple awards.
Following are some of the area recipients:
Eleva
Noah Sydow, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Elk Mound
Abigail Cooley, William Bartlett Native American Nursing Scholarship.
Abigail Curry, Michael A. and Michelle L. Johnson Blugold Promise Scholarship.
Cameron Johnson, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Mark of Excellence Scholarship.
Ryan Zurbuchen, Oak Park Place HCAD Freshman Scholarship.
Emerald
Jacob Schurtz, Diversity Excellence Scholarship.
Fall Creek
Samantha Ruppert, Dr. F.J. Scheible Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Aidan Sanfelippo, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Jason Trzebiatowski, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Diversity Achievement Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Glenwood City
Lexie Klatt, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Greenwood
Hannah Elmer, Louise Pederson Gillette Memorial Scholarship, Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Sciences New Student Scholarship.
Hammond
Kathryn Mohrhauser, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Hudson
Vaughn Kromrey, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Scott Lawton, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Daunte Situmbeko, Diversity Excellence Scholarship.
Hope Wachholz, Richard and Jane Hibbard Memorial Scholarship.
Nolan Wade, Diversity Excellence Scholarship.
Ali Wefel, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Jim Falls
Makayla Romundstad, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Maiden Rock
Mackenzie Wieser, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Menomonie
Grace Klapperich, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Enock Omweno, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
Mondovi
Julia Hayden, 3M Freshman Accounting Scholarship.
Amalah Hjort, Diversity Achievement Scholarship, Diversity Excellence Scholarship, Diversity Incentive New Student Award, Dr. Ronald N. Satz Memorial Fund.