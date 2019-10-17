More than 500 incoming freshmen received scholarships from UW-Eau Claire for the 2019-20 school year, with many students receiving multiple awards.
Following are some of the area recipients:
Eau Claire
Fern Anderson, Herlihy Nontraditional Women of Substance Scholarship.
Jullian Calkins, Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Sciences New Student Scholarship.
Kalli Charles, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Mark of Excellence Scholarship.
Grace Des Forge, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
Samantha Dutton, Diversity Excellence Scholarship.
Ruby Gravrok, Blugold Family Scholarship.
Nathan Hau, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Mark of Excellence Scholarship.
Mai Kao Her, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
Eva Kuohujoki, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Diversity Achievement Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Angel Lee, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
Nong Lee, Diversity Excellence Scholarship.
Cheng Lor, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
Harrison Lowater, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Mark of Excellence Scholarship.
Vanessa Moen, James & Jeanne Erickson Quigg Blugold Promise Scholarship.
Paj Moua, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
William Navarro, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Diversity Achievement Scholarship, Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Sciences New Student Scholarship.
Sam Petit, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Local Blugold Scholarship.
Ja Pha, Diversity Excellence Scholarship.
Sydney Presler, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Sciences New Student Scholarship.
Sandra Prickett, Herlihy Nontraditional Women of Substance Scholarships.
Jazz Rosario, Diversity Excellence Scholarship.
Meredith Salfai, Sally Fischer Scholarship for Minority Women.
Calvin Scott, Arthur Thorson Scholarship, Diversity Achievement Scholarship, Don and Jan Etnier Hmong Freshman Scholarship.
Henry Thao, Diversity Excellence Scholarship.
Selena Vang, Diversity incentive New Student Award.
Dena Vue, Diversity Excellence Scholarship.
Destini Wilson, Diversity Excellence Scholarship.
Yousae Xiong, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.