Nearly 500 incoming freshmen received scholarships from UW-Eau Claire for the 2020-21 school year.
Following are some of the area recipients, names of their scholarships, and the high schools from where they graduated:
Altoona
Donny Adrian, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Altoona High School.
Alex Becker, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, Altoona High School.
Alexander Becker, Freshmen Honors Scholarship and MJOS Blugold Promise Scholarship, Wisconsin Virtual Learning.
Janthida Yang, Diversity Incentive New Student Award, Eau Claire North High School.
Baldwin
Megan Hietala, Blugold Incentive Scholarship, Baldwin-Woodville High School.
Ross Roemhild, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, Baldwin-Woodville High School.
Black River Falls
Sam Lund, Elden M. Amundson Family Scholarship and Freshmen Honors Scholarship, Black River Falls High School.
Blair
Julieta Murillo, Diversity Incentive New Student Award, Blair-Taylor High School.
Bloomer
Lexi Johnson, Diversity Incentive New Student Award, Chippewa Falls McDonell High School.
Sarah Klingbeil, Donald and Evelyn Schwantes Memorial Blugold Promise Scholarship, Bloomer High School.
Annabelle Wittrock, Freshmen Honors Scholarship and Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Sciences New Student Scholarship, Bloomer High School.
Cameron
Mikayla Gillett, Chancellor’s Scholarship, and Raymond & Tamara Skwierczynski Blugold Promise Scholarship, Cameron High School.
Chetek
Asher Beach, Peter Sirianni Sr. Memorial Scholarship, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School.
Carson Hoff, Blugold Excellence Scholarship, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School.
Chippewa Falls
Kailee Lien, Mark Cosby Blugold Promise Scholarship, Chippewa Falls High School.
Ian Olson, Meet UWEC Scholarship, Chippewa Falls High School.
Becca Adams, Chancellor’s Scholarship and Freshmen Honors Scholarship, Chippewa Falls High School.
Sarah Kauphusman, Freshmen Honors Scholarship and Local Blugold Scholarship, Chippewa Falls High School.
Jillian Raschke, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Chippewa Falls High School.
Sydney Stoll, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, and Howard and Sara Miller Blugold Promise Scholarship, Chippewa Falls High School.
Joey Thaler, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, Chippewa Falls McDonell High School.
Ayden White, Diversity Incentive New Student Award, Eau Claire North High School.