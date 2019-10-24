More than 500 incoming freshmen received scholarships from UW-Eau Claire for the 2019-20 school year, with many students receiving multiple awards.

Following are some of the area recipients:

Fall Creek

Jason Trzebiatowski, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Diversity Achievement Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

Glenwood City

Lexie Klatt, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

Greenwood

Hannah Elmer, Louise Pederson Gillette Memorial Scholarship, Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Sciences New Student Scholarship.

Hammond

Kathryn Mohrhauser, Chancellor’s Scholarship.

Hudson

Vaughn Kromrey, Chancellor’s Scholarship.

Scott Lawton, Chancellor’s Scholarship.

Daunte Situmbeko, Diversity Excellence Scholarship.

Hope Wachholz, Richard and Jane Hibbard Memorial Scholarship.

Nolan Wade, Diversity Excellence Scholarship.

Ali Wefel, Chancellor’s Scholarship.

Jim Falls

Makayla Romundstad, Chancellor’s Scholarship.

Maiden Rock

Mackenzie Wieser, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

Menomonie

Grace Klapperich, Chancellor’s Scholarship.

Enock Omweno, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.

Mondovi

Julia Hayden, 3M Freshman Accounting Scholarship.

Amalah Hjort, Diversity Achievement Scholarship, Diversity Excellence Scholarship, Diversity Incentive New Student Award, Dr. Ronald N. Satz Memorial Fund.

Neillsville

Alyssa Bryan, Diversity Excellence Scholarship.

Rita Donahue, Herlihy Nontraditional Women of Substance Scholarship.

New Auburn

Emily Bischel, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

New Richmond

Mallory Ballard, Chancellor’s Scholarship.

Zachary Cunningham, Diversity Excellence Scholarship.

Sara Nagel, Blugold Incentive Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

Prescott

Laura Pryor, Blugold Fellowship Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

Madelynne Stites, Blugold Fellowship Scholarship, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

Rice Lake

Jaquan Bever, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.

Anakah Denison, Blugold Incentive Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Peter Sirianni Sr. Memorial Scholarship.

John Hoang, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.

David Meznarich, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

Mason Nolan, Chancellor’s Scholarship.

River Falls

Isaac Gabriel, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

Justin Graetz, Chancellor’s Scholarship.

Somerset

Kaylee Erickson, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

Strum

Ben Hallis, Raymond & Tamara Skwierczynski Blugold Promises Scholarship.

Turtle Lake

Chris Wesenberg, Diversity Excellence Scholarship, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.

Whitehall

Miles Herrick, Chancellor’s Scholarship.

Chase Sylla, Gerry and Kenneth Wing Scholarship, Paul & Magdalena Reith Blugold Promise Scholarship.

