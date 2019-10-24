More than 500 incoming freshmen received scholarships from UW-Eau Claire for the 2019-20 school year, with many students receiving multiple awards.
Following are some of the area recipients:
Fall Creek
Jason Trzebiatowski, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Diversity Achievement Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Glenwood City
Lexie Klatt, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Greenwood
Hannah Elmer, Louise Pederson Gillette Memorial Scholarship, Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Sciences New Student Scholarship.
Hammond
Kathryn Mohrhauser, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Hudson
Vaughn Kromrey, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Scott Lawton, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Daunte Situmbeko, Diversity Excellence Scholarship.
Hope Wachholz, Richard and Jane Hibbard Memorial Scholarship.
Nolan Wade, Diversity Excellence Scholarship.
Ali Wefel, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Jim Falls
Makayla Romundstad, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Maiden Rock
Mackenzie Wieser, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Menomonie
Grace Klapperich, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Enock Omweno, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
Mondovi
Julia Hayden, 3M Freshman Accounting Scholarship.
Amalah Hjort, Diversity Achievement Scholarship, Diversity Excellence Scholarship, Diversity Incentive New Student Award, Dr. Ronald N. Satz Memorial Fund.
Neillsville
Alyssa Bryan, Diversity Excellence Scholarship.
Rita Donahue, Herlihy Nontraditional Women of Substance Scholarship.
New Auburn
Emily Bischel, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
New Richmond
Mallory Ballard, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Zachary Cunningham, Diversity Excellence Scholarship.
Sara Nagel, Blugold Incentive Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Prescott
Laura Pryor, Blugold Fellowship Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Madelynne Stites, Blugold Fellowship Scholarship, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Rice Lake
Jaquan Bever, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
Anakah Denison, Blugold Incentive Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Peter Sirianni Sr. Memorial Scholarship.
John Hoang, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
David Meznarich, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Mason Nolan, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
River Falls
Isaac Gabriel, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Justin Graetz, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Somerset
Kaylee Erickson, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Strum
Ben Hallis, Raymond & Tamara Skwierczynski Blugold Promises Scholarship.
Turtle Lake
Chris Wesenberg, Diversity Excellence Scholarship, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
Whitehall
Miles Herrick, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Chase Sylla, Gerry and Kenneth Wing Scholarship, Paul & Magdalena Reith Blugold Promise Scholarship.