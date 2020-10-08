The College of Nursing and Health Services at UW-Eau Claire has awarded academic scholarships for 2020-21 to 82 undergraduate and graduate nursing students.
Solid academic records and strong commitment to various areas of nursing service were the criteria for many of the scholarships.
Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:
• Baldwin: Elisabeth Hampton, Jeffrey K. Walker Humanitarian Nursing Scholarship.
• Barron: Callie Hilbert, Joan M. Wiensch Memorial Nursing Endowed Scholarship.
• Chippewa Falls: Shelby Brown, Olga Wise Nursing Scholarship.
Jillian Filtz, Cindy’s Nursing Scholarship and Eau Claire Student Nurses Association Scholarship.
Sara Heller, Joan M. Wiensch Memorial Nursing Endowed Scholarship.
Nicole Hooper, Vera Nelson Nursing Scholarship and Mayo Clinic Health System-Nursing Scholarship.
Brianna Roth, Joan M. Wiensch Memorial Nursing Endowed Scholarship and William and Kathryn Bergman BSN Completion Scholarship.
• Eau Claire: Morgan Andersen, Mayo Clinic Health System-Nursing Scholarship.
Fern Anderson, William and Kathryn Bergman BSN Completion Scholarship.
Lindsey Boehm, Marsha M. (Zuelke) Steffen Class of 1969 Nursing Scholarship and Mayo Clinic Health System-Nursing Scholarship.
Laura Creswell, Donald & Leatrice Mathison Nursing Scholarship.
Kayla Gardner, Audrey Bryan Memorial Nursing Scholarship.
Jessica Greuel, Diana Hancock Nursing Scholarship.
Ellen Jacobs, Elaine Wendt DNP Nursing Scholarship.
Jessica Johnson, Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation-Nursing Scholarship.
Laurel Lendle, Donald & Leatrice Mathison Nurse Practitioner Graduate Student Scholarship.
Adam Maslonka, Gerald D. Woldt Graduate Nursing Scholarship.
Jennifer Meacham, Elizabeth Barnes & Robert Fugate Memorial Scholarship.
Sarah Nelson, Mayo Clinic Health System-Nurse Practitioner Scholarship.
Emily Ries, Berniece Wagner Nursing Scholarship and Donald & Leatrice Mathison Nursing Scholarship.
Kendra Skwierczynski, The John M. Kildahl Family Scholarship.
Vanessa Tettamanzi, Ardis N. McAfee Scholarship Fund.
Hannah Walker, Helen Brunclik German Nursing Scholarship.
Brianna Zajda, Berniece Wagner Nursing Scholarship.
Shannon Ziska, Mayo Clinic Health System-Nursing Scholarship.
• Greenwood: Kelsey Halopka, Elizabeth Barnes & Robert Fugate Memorial Scholarship.
• Hudson: Sophia Wusterbarth, Eau Claire Student Nurses Association Leadership Scholarship.
• Menomonie: Wayne Kellander, Mayo Clinic Health System-Nurse Practitioner Scholarship.
Allison Nowaskey, Elizabeth Barnes & Robert Fugate Memorial Scholarship and Joan M. Wiensch Memorial Nursing Endowed Scholarship.