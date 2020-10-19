UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education announced Monday that it will cancel its 2020 and 2021 Foot and Nail Care Community Clinics because of COVID-19.
Officials hope the twice-a-year clinics can resume in 2022.
For more than 20 years, the clinic has served as a training opportunity for nurses, allowing them to complete the required clinical hours to earn their foot and nail care certification. The clinic also provided a needed service to the community for free.
The decision to cancel upcoming clinics was made to protect the safety of the nurses who travel to Eau Claire from throughout the country to take the course, as well as the community members who receive the foot and nail care services, Continuing Education said in a news release.