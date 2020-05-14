UW-Eau Claire has met its $2.5 million state budget lapse by identifying savings shared proportionately across divisions of the university, Chancellor James Schmidt announced.
Funds were saved by a combination of salary savings from furloughs, canceled travel and expense plans, strategically leaving open positions unfilled and decreased student wages as the semester is completed virtually, according to a summary of Schmidt’s weekly briefing provided by UW-Eau Claire Communications. The lapse was requested by Gov. Tony Evers and required state spending decreased by 5 percent for the remaining months of this fiscal year.
In other news from the briefing:
• In response to the remaining $7 million shortfall anticipated for the next academic year, Schmidt and shared governance leaders agreed to a series of measures that were presented to the campus. These include freezing all nonessential travel, reducing operating expenses by a third (33%) and implementing individual intermittent furloughs for all faculty and staff ranging from six to 12 days, based on salary range. In addition to furloughs for all employees — scheduled to begin in August — the chancellor, his executive staff, associate vice chancellors and deans will take a temporary 6.5% pay cut, or the equivalent of 17 days of furlough.
• A new budget calculator tool also allows the campus community to adjust individual budget metrics to formulate different budget shortfall scenarios. Users can adjust levels such as the size of a state budget cut, the impact of an enrollment increase or decrease, or the number of furlough days taken to show the corresponding budget impact.
• UW-Eau Claire is sharing a number of videos and digital content celebrating the 2020 graduating class. While May 23 would have been commencement, the university is waiting to hold a formal in-person commencement until Friday, Oct. 2, during Homecoming Week. 2020 spring graduates are encouraged to return so they can cross the stage with their family and friends cheering them on. More details will be provided as they are confirmed.