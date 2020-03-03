A small fire in a UW-Eau Claire residence hall was extinguished Tuesday and students were evacuated from the adjoined buildings, the university said in a news release.
Residents of David and Marilyn Karlgaard Tower residence halls were evacuated around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday for a small fire in a student room in David Karlgaard Tower, the university said.
The fire set off smoke detectors but not the building's fire suppression system. The Eau Claire Fire Department and UW-Eau Claire Police responded to the scene, and a UW-Eau Claire facilities maintenance employee extinguished the fire before police and fire authorities arrived.
The fire was limited to the student room and did not cause significant damage. Students were allowed back into the residence halls at about 11:45 a.m., the university said.