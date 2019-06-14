UW-Eau Claire has been recognized for the second consecutive year as the best college in Wisconsin for supporting LGBTQ students.
The distinction came in a recent report from Best Colleges.com and Campus Pride, which rank colleges across the country and within each state, for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning students.
BestColleges.com is a national publisher of college rankings and other student resources, and Campus Pride is a leading nonprofit organization working to create more LGBTQ-friendly learning environments at colleges.
Christopher Jorgenson, director of the Gender & Sexuality Resource Center, looks to this latest ranking as a sign that the campus and policy are moving in the right direction.
"Throughout my tenure as Gender & Sexuality Resource Center director, UW-Eau Claire has consistently supported the goal of ensuring our LGBTQ+ students, faculty and staff feel represented and included. Rankings such as these do not serve as confirmation that we’ve reached some ultimate pinnacle of LGBTQ+ advocacy; rather, they are indications that we are on the right track," Jorgenson said.