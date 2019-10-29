Warren Anderson, a higher education professional with experience leading student affairs and equity-and-inclusion-related initiatives, has been named vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion and student affairs at UW-Eau Claire.
Anderson, who will begin Dec. 16, will promote the development and success of students and provide strategic vision, leadership and direction for EDI programs at UW-Eau Claire and UW-Eau Claire–Barron County.
“I am delighted that Dr. Warren Anderson will join our executive leadership team in this role,” said Chancellor James Schmidt, adding Anderson has a "breadth of experience" and a commitment to equity, social justice and student success.
Most recently Anderson was vice president for inclusion and diversity, chief diversity officer and Title IX coordinator at Harrisburg Area Community College in Pennsylvania, a position he had held since 2016.
Under Anderson, HACC received the 2019 Association of Community College Trustees Northeast Region Equity Award — one of just three regional awards presented nationally — and was a finalist for the ACCT’s Charles Kennedy Equity Award.
Anderson holds a doctorate in education with a higher education emphasis from Widener University, a master’s degree in multicultural education and urban transformation from Eastern University and a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania.
“I could not be more excited about joining the Blugold family and becoming a part of UW-Eau Claire’s rich tradition of student engagement and success,” Anderson said.