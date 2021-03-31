EAU CLAIRE — A Friday event is the first of several at UW-Eau Claire planned throughout April in celebration of Hmong Heritage Month.
UW-Eau Claire and UW-Oshkosh will jointly host a kickoff event at noon Friday that will feature speakers and breakout sessions involving students interested in critical Hmong studies. The virtual event will include opening remarks from Kong Pheng Pha, an assistant professor of critical Hmong studies and women’s, gender and sexuality studies at UW-Eau Claire, and Dr. Mai See Thao, an assistant professor of anthropology at UW Oshkosh. Alumni from both institutions will speak as well.
Other events include the 30th annual Culture Core conference, which will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The theme of the virtual event is “Intersectionality: Fragments of my Identity.” Sessions will address issues raised by the complexities of diverse cultural, social and epistemological traditions.
"Seev Suab" will feature an evening of poetry and storytelling. The virtual event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8. Ma Vang will deliver a keynote lecture at noon Friday, April 16. Her virtual talk will highlight key arguments and findings from her recently published book “History on the Run: Secrecy, Fugitivity and Hmong Refugee Epistemologies.” The event will be open to the public.
A Hmong comedy film will screen virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22.
The annual Hmonger Games will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 1, on the Campus Mall at UW-Eau Claire. The event features a relay race full of Hmong physical activities.
A full schedule of events with access information for virtual events can be found on the Hmong Heritage Month Facebook page.