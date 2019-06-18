UW-Eau Claire will offer a Master of Science in athletic training degree beginning in summer 2021.
The new degree program will be the only athletic training graduate program in northwest Wisconsin. It will be offered through the kinesiology department, enhancing the university’s undergraduate major in athletic training, which has been offered since 2004.
As the master's program is implemented, UW-Eau Claire will no longer offer a bachelor's degree in athletic training. In spring 2019, the last cohort of undergraduate athletic training majors were accepted into the professional phase of the bachelor’s degree program, which will end in three years as those students complete the program.
The change is in response to newly adopted accreditation requirements by the Commission on the Accreditation of Athletic Training Education that all undergraduate athletic training education programs transition to the graduate level. Completion of a CAATE-accredited program is required to qualify for the national certification exam.
Undergraduates seeking careers in athletic training will pursue bachelor’s degrees of their choosing, with the kinesiology department’s majors in exercise science or rehabilitative science among their options.
For more information, contact Robert Stow, associate professor of kinesiology and the director of athletic training education, at stowrc@uwec.edu.