EAU CLAIRE — Campaigns encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the UW System and at the local campus have awarded $106,000 in scholarships to students at UW-Eau Claire and $35,000 at UW-Stout.
Eight UW-Eau Claire students and five UW-Stout students won $7,000 scholarships as part of the systemwide 70 for 70 campaign, which challenged campuses to reach the 70% vaccination mark by the end of October.
They were among 70 UW System students chosen randomly to receive the scholarship. The system announced the scholarships last week to celebrate the success of the campaign to help reduce COVID-19 infection rates across campuses and statewide.
“I got vaccinated just to protect myself, my family, my friends, the community campus,” senior Mobeen Abdrabbo, one of the UW-Eau Claire scholarship winners, said in a news release.
Another 50 scholarship winners each received $1,000 scholarships through UW-Eau Claire's own Vax Games 2021 campaign. That campus campaign also gave weekly prizes including iPads, Apple Watches and gift cards to nearly 200 vaccinated students this fall.
For both the UW System and local campus campaigns, students who won the scholarships and prizes were chosen through random drawings of those who voluntarily submitted their vaccine records.
UW-Eau Claire reached 70% of its student body vaccinated on Sept. 15. The university currently has almost 83% of students vaccinated.
In Menomonie, UW-Stout student Grace Pederson couldn’t believe what she was seeing when she received a message that she had won a $7,000 scholarship.
Her first thought was, “Oh my gosh! I better double-check that this isn't a mistake before calling mom!” she said.
She was thrilled to confirm it wasn’t a mistake.
“It’s a huge honor and will help me explore my passions,” said Pederson, who has switched her major twice and now is in the environmental science program.
She has worked part time to help pay for her education, so receiving a major award such as this out of the blue still is a shock. “This scholarship will certainly take some stress off,” she said.
Pederson also is thankful for the opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine, which qualified her for the system scholarship drawing but is even more valuable to her personally.
“Getting vaccinated was a necessity for me. I have multiple people in my family who have compromised immune systems,” she said.
As of Thursday, 78% of students and 91% of faculty and staff at UW-Stout had been vaccinated.
“We are so proud of our students who stepped up to the plate and helped our campus reach the 70% vaccination rate,” said Sandi Scott, UW-Stout dean of students.
In addition to the system scholarships, the university is providing another seven scholarships for the same amount through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund federal grant. Those winners also have been randomly chosen but still are in the process of being verified.
UW System President Tommy Thompson set a goal for 12 universities to reach a 70% student vaccination rate. All but one reached the goal, while UW-Madison ran its own campaign.
UW-Stout students reached the goal on Sept. 29.
“We took up a challenge to educate and inform students as a part of a vaccination campaign to help keep our universities safe — and it has succeeded,” Thompson said. “What a thrill it is to be able to tell students they have won a $7,000 scholarship. I am so proud of our students, faculty, staff and administrators who helped make this happen.”
Vaccinated students at UW-Stout also were eligible for daily prizes during the fall campaign. More than 60 of them won items including gift cards for local businesses and campus outlets, gift baskets and group private boxes for Blue Devil football and basketball games.