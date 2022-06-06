EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire's Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning has been named the recipient of this year's UW System Board of Regents Academic Staff Excellence Award, which recognizes exceptional service to the university, according to a Monday news release.
CETL is the first teaching center to win the award, which is the UW System's highest recognition bestowed on members of its academic staff.
Award recipients are selected for superior performance resulting in significant contributions to the department and institution; use of positive personal interaction to manage work changes; and a consistently creative approach that improves productivity and work quality. Each recipient is awarded $7,500.
CETL was nominated for the award by Provost Patricia Kleine.
"CETL leadership and staff never need to be told what to do to support plan initiatives — they are immediately able to see where they can best contribute and are quick to develop programs to do so," Kleine said in the news release.
Key contributions of the center include:
Transforming UW-Eau Claire’s liberal education program.
Creating collaborations that foster an inclusive learning community.
Building a plan to provide all faculty and instructional academic staff with professional development in transparent design to enhance success for all students.
Collaborating with McIntyre Library to assist faculty in using open educational resources to reduce costs for students.
Collaborated with the Division of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Student Affairs to establish the EDI professional development program on campus.