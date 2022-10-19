RIVER FALLS — Thomas Wolfe, an associate professor for the University of Minnesota's History Department, will present "Crisis in Ukraine: War and Russia's Deformed Transition" at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8., at UW-River Falls.
The lecture, part of the Edward N. Peterson Lecture series is free and open to the public in Room 320 of the University Center, East 501 Wild Rose Ave. A reception begins at 4 p.m., and a Q&A session will follow the presentation.
According to a university news release, Wolfe said one of the themes of his presentation will be Ukraine's defense of its sovereign state status.
"Ukraine's history has indeed been marked by the difficulty of achieving this (independent) status, but there is nothing in Ukraine's history that meant it is an artificial or 'fake' state," Wolfe explained.
Wolfe's presentation will also examine how Russia "became Putin's regime," the university stated, referring to the transformation of Russia into a full-fledged authoritarian state, as well as a "reflection about the continuity of Russian political culture."
The Peterson Lecture Series honors Edward N. Peterson, a history professor at UW-River Falls from 1954 until his death in 2005, the university stated. To honor his memory and his achievement in teaching and research, the UW-River Falls History and Philosophy Department established the Peterson Lecture Series as an annual forum for leading scholars to present their scholarship on war and peace, abuses and limits of power, and the struggle for democracy in the 20th century — issues that Peterson taught about and wrote about during his long career as a historian.
The series is funded by an endowment made possible by donations from students, alumni, faculty and other supporters.
Wolfe is affiliated with the University of Minnesota's Department of Anthropology, the Institute for Global Studies and the School of Journalism and Mass Communications.