RIVER FALLS — Thomas Wolfe, an associate professor for the University of Minnesota's History Department, will present "Crisis in Ukraine: War and Russia's Deformed Transition" at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8., at UW-River Falls.

The lecture, part of the Edward N. Peterson Lecture series is free and open to the public in Room 320 of the University Center, East 501 Wild Rose Ave. A reception begins at 4 p.m., and a Q&A session will follow the presentation.