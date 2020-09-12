UW-River Falls announced Friday it will close its Hudson Center by the end of the year.
Established in fall 2010 to serve primarily adult learners, the UW-River Falls Hudson Center became known for providing evening and weekend classroom space for the UW-River Falls adult degree completion program and the master's in business administration and computer science programs, all offered through the College of Business and Economics, as well as programs offered through the College of Education and Professional Studies.
The shift to online learning this past spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic caused university officials to rethink their delivery of these courses, just as adult learners changed their demands to favor more flexible at-home convenience over a bricks-and-mortar location.
“We see this decision as the latest forward-thinking innovation in our delivery of these programs,” College of Business and Economics Interim Dean Marina Onken said in a news release. “We are constantly adapting to better meet the needs of our students and the state of Wisconsin. Our adult learners have indicated that convenience and flexibility are important factors when choosing to advance their careers. We have trained our faculty through AACSB, our accreditation body, to gain the cutting-edge skills and technologies to teach in an online environment.”
UW-River Falls Provost David Travis said this change makes sense now.
“UW-River Falls faculty have been successful at leveraging the different instructional technology platforms at their disposal and maintaining their high standards of individualized attention to students, at the same time as the needs of our adult students changed, many of whom are looking to find balance between education and their professional and family lives,” Travis said in the release.
While UW-River Falls will no longer have this visible physical presence in Hudson, officials said it plans to strengthen its position as the “university of the St. Croix Valley” through a partnership with the Hudson school district on delivering dual credit enrollment courses at the high school level. University representatives also serve on the Hudson Chamber of Commerce, the St. Croix Valley Business Innovation Center and the St. Croix Economic Development Corp. boards.