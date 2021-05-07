MENOMONIE —Laura King has been appointed the vice chancellor of Enrollment and Strategic Initiatives at UW-Stout, Chancellor Katherine Frank announced Friday.
King is vice president of student affairs at St. Paul College, a community college in St. Paul that is part of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System. She will begin work Monday at UW-Stout.
"Joining the University of Wisconsin-Stout is an honor,” King said. “My belief in the power of education, to change the lives of students and positively impact our communities, aligns with the spirit and commitment demonstrated in UW-Stout’s mission. I look forward to working with the campus community to focus on enrollment and student success."
King will provide leadership and strategic direction for the newly formed unit, which includes Admissions, Advisement Center, Financial Aid, Registration and Records, Stout Online, Professional Education and Continuing Education.
She has a doctorate in educational policy and administration from the University of Minnesota, a master's degree in college student development and administration from UW-La Crosse and a bachelor's degree in music performance with a minor in biology from UW-River Falls.