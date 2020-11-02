Scholarships valued at more than $870,000 were awarded to 394 UW-Stout students for the 2020-21 school year.
Following are some of the area recipients, their majors, and the names of their scholarships:
Alma Center
Timothy Leis, technical education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship and Kathryn A. Cook Endowed Scholarship.
Altoona
Maria Berseth, education, James Sand Endowed Scholarship.
Heather Kent, business administration, Sentry Insurance Foundation Student Leadership Scholarship.
Barron
Tatiana Bakken, psychology, Paul W. and Elizabeth A. Fenton Endowed Psychology Scholarship.
Bloomer
Rachel Erickson, career, technical education and training, Donald and Ann Ritzinger Zittleman Scholarship.
Claire Henneman, hotel, restaurant and tourism management, Philip H. McGuirk Freshman Hotel, Restaurant & Tourism Management Scholarship.
Sawyer Tealey, mechanical engineering, Geraldine Raisler Hedberg Endowed Scholarship.
Cadott
Leona Sonnentag, early childhood education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
Cameron
Kylie Amundson, family and consumer sciences education, Bob and Debbie Meyer Endowed Scholarship, Jeannette Slamen Houle Endowed Scholarship, and M.O.M.S. Endowed Scholarship.
Chetek
Mikayla Eraquam, psychology, Esther and Herman Kolbenschlag Endowed Scholarship.
Chippewa Falls
Jordan Moulton, manufacturing engineering, Rice Industries Inc. Metal Casting Scholarship, and Ruth and Brian M. Jennerjahn Annual Scholarship.
Andrew Voge, applied mathematics and computer science, Sentry Insurance Foundation Student Leadership Scholarship.
Eau Claire
Madeline Binczak, special education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship, and Lowry Dallin Promising Student Annual Scholarship.
Angelina Brewer, art education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
Maria Brownell, packaging, Paul E. Kell Family Corrugated Packaging Scholarship, and William Heller Sr. Scholarship.
Lindsey Creapeau, education, Mae E. Lampert Scholarship.