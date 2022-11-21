SCHOLARSHIPS: Scholarships valued at more than $1.2 million have been awarded this year to 531 UW-Stout students through the Stout University Foundation.
Following are some of the area recipients, their majors, and the names of their scholarships:
Altoona
• Abigail Wells, entertainment design, Michael Levy-English, Communication and Literature Scholarship.
Baldwin
• Tyler Barnett, mechanical engineering, Orvil and Dorothy Wilsey Engineering Endowed Scholarship.
Bloomer
• Jessica Barr, dietetics, Lida Jamison Scholarship.
• Emma Krejci, family and consumer sciences education, Travis N.T. Olson and Lucille M. Olson Scholarship, Karl J. and Jean A. Pengilly Windberg Endowed Scholarship, and the Jim and Lou Tiffany Welter Endowed Scholarship.
Bruce
• Grace Zimmer, special education, Arthur M. Nakatani Endowed Education Scholarship.
Cadott
• Tyler Matherne, special education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
Cameron
• Camryn Pelka, early childhood education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
Chetek
• Mikayla Eraquam, psychology, Paul W. and Elizabeth A. Fenton Endowed Psychology Scholarship.
Cornell
• Brendan Mercer, computer science, Dr. Richard T. and Nancy P. Cheng Computer Science Renewable Endowed Scholarship.
Eau Claire
• Madeline Binczak, special education, Lowry Dallin Promising Student Annual Scholarship.
• Caylee Boone, packaging, Connecticut Chapter, Institute of Packaging Professionals Scholarship.
• Nicholas Endvick, career and technical education, Career and Technical Education Scholarship.
• Katelyn Hong, special education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
• Anna Kent, packaging, Boston Scientific Packaging Engineering Scholarship.
• Benjamin Lemay, mechanical engineering, Stout Scholars Award.
• Margaret Maahs, animation and digital media, Katherine and Brian Blankenburg Annual Scholarship.
• Monica Miranda, marketing and business education, Billy D. and Diane L. Schultz Endowed Scholarship, and the Cora Sunde Walters Memorial Scholarship.
• Makenna Moen, graphic design and interactive media, Anderson Family Stoutward Bound Multicultural Annual Scholarship.
• Mikayla Otto, food and nutritional sciences, Essie K. Wesenberg Scholarship.
• Haelee Platson, management, Stout Alumni Reflection Endowed Scholarship, and the John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship.
Elk Mound
• Nathaniel Bechel, mechanical engineering, Stout Scholars Award.
Ellsworth
• Annabelle Meyer, packaging, William Heller Sr. Scholarship.
Fall Creek
• Ruth Lambert, rehabilitation services, Nancy (Carroll) and William Maurina Family Endowed Scholarship.
