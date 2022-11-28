SCHOLARSHIPS: Scholarships valued at more than $1.2 million have been awarded this year to 531 UW-Stout students through the Stout University Foundation.
Following are some of the area recipients, their majors, and the names of their scholarships:
Greenwood
• Hannah Hinker, packaging, Dick Grum Scholarship, and the Paul E. Kell Family Corrugated Packaging Scholarship.
• Madelin Raese, human development and family studies, Dick Grum Scholarship.
Hudson
• Lauren Chukel, industrial design, Reinhold and Borghild Eng Dahlgren Endowed Scholarship.
Ladysmith
• Sade Parker, game design and development-art, Malcolm and Josephine (Ryan) McLain Scholarship.
Loyal
• McKenna Schley, art education, Dick Grum Scholarship.
Menomonie
• Ilkay Baseski, food and nutritional sciences, Dawn E. Carlson Endowed Scholarship, Barbara Dramburg Howard Dietetics Endowed Scholarship, and the Mary Ann Beran Endowed Scholarship.
• Anna Brooks, applied science, Margaret and Herman Arneson Memorial Endowed Scholarship.
• Billie Jo Burgraff, applied psychology, Alumni Association Robert S. Swanson Fellowship.
• Brianna Capra, M.F.A. Design, Terrance R. Ingram Graduate Student Scholarship.
• Rochelle Holmes, applied mathematics and computer science, Mae E. Lampert Scholarship.
• Jason Meier, professional communication and emerging media, Walter and Evalyn Van Stratum Brinkman Scholarship, and the John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship.
• Sheli Metzger, human development and family studies, Dee Rogers Mercer Endowed Scholarship, and the John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship.
• Vallie Meyer, interior design, Mae E. Lampert Scholarship, John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship, and the Donald Keller Memorial Scholarship.
• Ally Neidermyer, business administration, John A. and Kathryn M. Jarvis Dunn County Scholarship, and the Carl and Laura Seitz Endowed Business Administration Scholarship.
• Jeffrey Sabelko, manufacturing engineering, Ruth and Brian M. Jennerjahn Annual Scholarship.
• Nathaniel Schmitz, manufacturing engineering, Ruth and Briat M. Jennerjahn Annual Scholarship.
Mondovi
• Macayla Thompson, business administration, Sentry Insurance Foundation Student Leadership Scholarship.
Osseo
• Morgan Quirk, psychology, Steiner/Milnes Scholarship.
Rice Lake
• Kyla Bergstrom, education, Letitia Walsh Fellowship.
• Olivia Hile, plastics engineering, Helen and Alfred Siever Endowed Scholarship, and the Alpha Sigma Alpha Scholarship.
• Sinai Mejia, management, Iluminado el Futuro Scholarship.
• Julia Stinson, early childhood education, Fanchon A. Johnson Amundson Endowed Memorial Scholarship, and the Noesen Family Endowed Scholarship.
• Paityn Tiefs, early childhood education, Steiner/Milnes Scholarship.
Ridgeland
• Camryn Christopherson, early childhood education, Nancy and Ralph Iverson Scholarship.
River Falls
• Cole Delwiche, mechanical engineering, Stout Scholars Award.
• Logan Oie, mechanical engineering, Helen and Alfred Siever Endowed Scholarship.
Somerset
• Alexa Kupczak, early childhood education, Darlene and Lyle Martens Endowed Scholarship, and the Bida Lou Braker Scholarship.
Spring Valley
• Madeline Matthys, psychology, Esther and Herman Kolbenschlag Endowed Scholarship.