SCHOLARSHIPS: Scholarships valued at more than $977,000 were awarded to 436 UW-Stout students this year through the Stout University Foundation.

Established in 1963, the Stout University Foundation Scholarship Program has helped nearly 10,900 students receive a college education.

Through the financial support of alumni, parents, faculty and staff and friends of the university, the program has awarded more than $15.6 million over the years.

Following are some of the area recipients, their majors and names of their scholarships:

Chetek

• Mikayla Eraquam, psychology, Paul W. and Elizabeth A. Fenton Endowed Psychology Scholarship.

Chippewa Falls

• Cory Hoglund, applied biochemistry and molecular biology, Steiner/Milnes Scholarship.

• Andrew Voge, applied mathematics and computer science, Sentry Insurance Foundation Student Leadership Scholarship.

Cumberland

• Autumn Donatell, psychology, Sittko Family Annual Scholarship.

• Madisen Hullander, psychology, Esther and Herman Kolbenschlag Endowed Scholarship.

Eau Claire

• Kayla Billman, food and nutritional sciences, Donald and Ann Ritzinger Zittleman Scholarship.

• Madeline Binczak, special education, Lowry Dallin Promising Student Annual Scholarship, and Nancy and Ralph Iverson Scholarship.

• Jackson Gardner, art education, John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship and Mary Wilhelm Odell and William A. Odell Memorial Scholarship.

• Micheal Hamilton, management, Herbert Watanabe Annual Scholarship.

• Anna Hansen, applied mathematics and computer science, Bradford Dobrzynski Memorial Scholarship, and John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship.

• Hailey Hansen, school counseling, Alumni Association Graduate Student Scholarship.

• Morgan Justmann, dietetics, Clara Jahn Lubs and Mary Lubs Thomsen Endowed Scholarship, Lawrence (Barney) and Joanne Hosford Styer Endowed Scholarship, and Lida Jamison Scholarship.

• Anna Kent, packaging, Packaging Corporation of America Scholarship, and Prent Corporation Packaging Scholarship.

• Benjamin LeMay, mechanical engineering, Stout Scholars Award.

• Krystal Smith, clinical mental health counseling, Essie K. Wesenberg Scholarship, and Sue U. Stephenson Endowed Graduate Scholarship.

• Autumn Trzaskowski, family and consumer sciences education, Margaret Harper Scholarship, and Travis N.T. Olson and Lucille M. Olson Scholarship.

• Tsimnuj Xiong, computer electrical engineering, Samuel E. Wood Student Senate Endowed Scholarship.

Elk Mound

• Nathaniel Bechel, mechanical engineering, Stout Scholars Award.

Greenwood

• Hannah Hinker, packaging, Dick Grum Scholarship, and William Heller Sr. Scholarship.

• Brianna North, early childhood education, Dick Grum Scholarship.

• Madelin Raese, human development and family studies, Dick Grum Scholarship.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com