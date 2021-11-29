SCHOLARSHIPS: Scholarships valued at more than $977,000 were awarded to 436 UW-Stout students this year through the Stout University Foundation.
Established in 1963, the Stout University Foundation Scholarship Program has helped nearly 10,900 students receive a college education.
Through the financial support of alumni, parents, faculty and staff and friends of the university, the program has awarded more than $15.6 million over the years.
Following are some of the area recipients, their majors and names of their scholarships:
Chetek
• Mikayla Eraquam, psychology, Paul W. and Elizabeth A. Fenton Endowed Psychology Scholarship.
Chippewa Falls
• Cory Hoglund, applied biochemistry and molecular biology, Steiner/Milnes Scholarship.
• Andrew Voge, applied mathematics and computer science, Sentry Insurance Foundation Student Leadership Scholarship.
Cumberland
• Autumn Donatell, psychology, Sittko Family Annual Scholarship.
• Madisen Hullander, psychology, Esther and Herman Kolbenschlag Endowed Scholarship.
Eau Claire
• Kayla Billman, food and nutritional sciences, Donald and Ann Ritzinger Zittleman Scholarship.
• Madeline Binczak, special education, Lowry Dallin Promising Student Annual Scholarship, and Nancy and Ralph Iverson Scholarship.
• Jackson Gardner, art education, John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship and Mary Wilhelm Odell and William A. Odell Memorial Scholarship.
• Micheal Hamilton, management, Herbert Watanabe Annual Scholarship.
• Anna Hansen, applied mathematics and computer science, Bradford Dobrzynski Memorial Scholarship, and John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship.
• Hailey Hansen, school counseling, Alumni Association Graduate Student Scholarship.
• Morgan Justmann, dietetics, Clara Jahn Lubs and Mary Lubs Thomsen Endowed Scholarship, Lawrence (Barney) and Joanne Hosford Styer Endowed Scholarship, and Lida Jamison Scholarship.
• Anna Kent, packaging, Packaging Corporation of America Scholarship, and Prent Corporation Packaging Scholarship.
• Benjamin LeMay, mechanical engineering, Stout Scholars Award.
• Krystal Smith, clinical mental health counseling, Essie K. Wesenberg Scholarship, and Sue U. Stephenson Endowed Graduate Scholarship.
• Autumn Trzaskowski, family and consumer sciences education, Margaret Harper Scholarship, and Travis N.T. Olson and Lucille M. Olson Scholarship.
• Tsimnuj Xiong, computer electrical engineering, Samuel E. Wood Student Senate Endowed Scholarship.
Elk Mound
• Nathaniel Bechel, mechanical engineering, Stout Scholars Award.
Greenwood
• Hannah Hinker, packaging, Dick Grum Scholarship, and William Heller Sr. Scholarship.
• Brianna North, early childhood education, Dick Grum Scholarship.
• Madelin Raese, human development and family studies, Dick Grum Scholarship.