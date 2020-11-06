Scholarships valued at more than $870,000 were awarded to 394 UW-Stout students for the 2020-21 school year.
Following are some of the area recipients, their majors, and the names of their scholarships:
Eau Claire
Dylan Crowder, construction management, Construction Financial Management Association Twin Cities Scholarship.
Jackson Gardner, art education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship, and Mary Wilhelm Odell and William A. Odell Memorial Scholarship.
Hailey Hansen, school counseling, Alumni Association Graduate Student Scholarship.
Nathan Hastreiter, applied mathematics and computer science, Sentry Insurance Foundation Student Leadership Scholarship.
Noah Jordan, construction, Ideal Builders/Jennifer Schneider-Crubaugh Scholarship.
Anna Kent, packaging, Prent Corporation Packaging Scholarship.
Kase Kleinschmidt, manufacturing engineering, Arland M. and Eleanor M. Larson Endowed Manufacturing Engineering Scholarship, Donald C. Beran Endowed Scholarship, and Fulton and Edna Holtby Endowed Scholarship.
Kennedy Kleist, business administration, Carl and Laura Seitz Endowed Business Administration Scholarship.
Anna Korieshkova, applied science, H. Edwin Howe Scholarship, and John K. and Christine M. Enger First Amendment Scholarship.
Benjamin Lemay, mechanical engineering, Stout Scholars Award.
Holly Simmons, school counseling, George C. and Gladys S. Decker Memorial Graduate Scholarship.
Autumn Trzaskowski, family and consumer sciences education, Audrey M. Grote Family and Consumer Sciences Education Scholarship, and Cora Sunde Walters Memorial Scholarship.
Elk Mound
Nathaniel Bechel, mechanical engineering, Stout Scholars Award.
Ellsworth
Tanner Christopherson, marketing and business education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
Annabelle Meyer, packaging, Packaging Advisory Board Annual Scholarship.
Fall Creek
Ashley Yoshino, hotel, restaurant and tourism management, Philip H. McGuirk Freshman Hotel, Restaurant & Tourism Management Scholarship.
Fountain City
Kashes Franz, early childhood education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
Glen Flora
Morgan Ludescher, psychology, Esther and Herman Kolbenschlag Endowed Scholarship.
Greenwood
Hannah Hinker, packaging, Dick Grum Scholarship.
Brianna North, early childhood education, Dick Grum Scholarship.
Hudson
Jack Grubish, construction, Dr. Richard and Glenda Huston Construction Endowed Scholarship.
Chloe Halverson, art education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship, and LeRoy Charlick and Elaine Thomas Charlick Endowed Scholarship.
Emma Handlos, real estate property management, Weidner Center Scholarship.
Megan Weseli, marketing and business education, Darlene and Lyle Martens Endowed Scholarship, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship, and MBEA (Marketing and Business Education Association) Endowed Scholarship.
Ladysmith
Hazel Peterson, studio art, Charles and Carolyn Blain Mowbray Endowed Scholarship.
Loyal
Blain Schmidt, engineering technology, Dick Grum Scholarship, and Donald and Ann Ritzinger Zittleman Scholarship.
Menomonie
Joy Fly, interior design, Jerry and Emma Talen Scholarship, and John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship.
Rochelle Holmes, applied mathematics and computer science, Barbara L. (Williams) and Robert P. Sorensen Endowed Scholarship, and Eino Maki Endowed Scholarship.
Emma Levendowski, business administration, Hughitt and Orvetta Braker Moltzau Scholarship.