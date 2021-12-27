Scholarships valued at more than $977,000 were awarded to 436 UW-Stout students this year through the Stout University Foundation.

Established in 1963, the Stout University Foundation Scholarship Program has helped nearly 10,900 students receive a college education.

Through the financial support of alumni, parents, faculty and staff and friends of the university, the program has awarded more than $15.6 million over the years.

Following are some of the area recipients, their majors and names of their scholarships:

Hammond

• Christine Cobb Sauer, career and technical education, Letitia Walsh Fellowship.

Hudson

• Emma Handlos, real estate property management, Weidner Center Scholarship.

Ladysmith

• Hazel Peterson, studio art, Charles and Carolyn Blain Mowbray Endowed Scholarship.

Loyal

• Blain Schmidt, engineering technology, Donald and Ann Ritzinger Zittleman Scholarship, and Erik Jon Odness Endowed Scholarship.

Melrose

• Peyton Braun, computer electrical engineering, WI Academic Decathlon.

Menomonie

• Emma Levendowski, business administration, Steven C. Olmstead Endowed Memorial Scholarship.

• Abdulghani Mounir, information and communication technologies, John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship.

• Allison Neidermyer, business administration, Carl and Laura Seitz Endowed Business Administration Scholarship, and Jerry and Emma Talen Scholarship.

• Jeffrey Sabelko, manufacturing engineering, Fulton and Edna Holtby Endowed Scholarship, and Troeller Family Scholarship.

New Richmond

• Maxwell Fore, plastics, Timothy E. Crowell Family Memorial Scholarship.

Osseo

• Morgan Quirk, psychology, Sittko Family Annual Scholarship, and Wesley L. Face Endowed Scholarship.

Prairie Farm

• Briley Hansen, business administration, Sentry Insurance Foundation Student Leadership Scholarship.

• Katherine Shelton, special education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.

Rice Lake

• Olivia Hile, plastics, Andersen Corporation Plastics Engineering Scholarship.

• Jacob Mazourek, art education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.

• Julia Stinson, early childhood education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.

• Mackenzie Strohm, criminal justice and rehabilitation, Melvin LeRoy Anderson Scholarship.

• Paityn Tiefs, early childhood education, Carol Smith Barwa Memorial Scholarship, Fanchon A. Johnson Amundson Endowed Memorial Scholarship, and Ruth Kunz Conone Child and Family Studies Endowed Scholarship.

• Sarah Webber, packaging, Alpha Phi Endowed Scholarship, and George F. Kress Packaging Scholarship.

Ridgeland

• Camryn Christopherson, early childhood education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.

Roberts

• Nathan Berends, packaging, Packaging Corporation of America Scholarship.

Somerset

• Kylie Anderson, school counseling, Alumni Association Graduate Student Scholarship, and Michael T. Gilbertson Memorial Scholarship.

• Allie Trautmiller, marketing and business education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.

Spring Valley

• Colten Wilson, mechanical engineering, George William & Mary Jane Zitelman Endowed Mechanical Engineering Scholarship.

Thorp

• Bailey Jacque, hotel, restaurant and tourism management, Dick Grum Scholarship, and Philip H. McGuirk Freshman Hotel, Restaurant & Tourism Management.

• Jennifer Slowiak, education, George C. and Gladys S. Decker Memorial Graduate Scholarship.

Turtle Lake

• Joanna Lee, marketing and business education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.

Woodville

• Nathan Thompson, applied science and mechanical engineering, American Foundry Society Scholarship, and Stout Scholars Award.

