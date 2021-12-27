Scholarships valued at more than $977,000 were awarded to 436 UW-Stout students this year through the Stout University Foundation.
Established in 1963, the Stout University Foundation Scholarship Program has helped nearly 10,900 students receive a college education.
Through the financial support of alumni, parents, faculty and staff and friends of the university, the program has awarded more than $15.6 million over the years.
Following are some of the area recipients, their majors and names of their scholarships:
Hammond
• Christine Cobb Sauer, career and technical education, Letitia Walsh Fellowship.
Hudson
• Emma Handlos, real estate property management, Weidner Center Scholarship.
Ladysmith
• Hazel Peterson, studio art, Charles and Carolyn Blain Mowbray Endowed Scholarship.
Loyal
• Blain Schmidt, engineering technology, Donald and Ann Ritzinger Zittleman Scholarship, and Erik Jon Odness Endowed Scholarship.
Melrose
• Peyton Braun, computer electrical engineering, WI Academic Decathlon.
Menomonie
• Emma Levendowski, business administration, Steven C. Olmstead Endowed Memorial Scholarship.
• Abdulghani Mounir, information and communication technologies, John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship.
• Allison Neidermyer, business administration, Carl and Laura Seitz Endowed Business Administration Scholarship, and Jerry and Emma Talen Scholarship.
• Jeffrey Sabelko, manufacturing engineering, Fulton and Edna Holtby Endowed Scholarship, and Troeller Family Scholarship.
New Richmond
• Maxwell Fore, plastics, Timothy E. Crowell Family Memorial Scholarship.
Osseo
• Morgan Quirk, psychology, Sittko Family Annual Scholarship, and Wesley L. Face Endowed Scholarship.
Prairie Farm
• Briley Hansen, business administration, Sentry Insurance Foundation Student Leadership Scholarship.
• Katherine Shelton, special education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
Rice Lake
• Olivia Hile, plastics, Andersen Corporation Plastics Engineering Scholarship.
• Jacob Mazourek, art education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
• Julia Stinson, early childhood education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
• Mackenzie Strohm, criminal justice and rehabilitation, Melvin LeRoy Anderson Scholarship.
• Paityn Tiefs, early childhood education, Carol Smith Barwa Memorial Scholarship, Fanchon A. Johnson Amundson Endowed Memorial Scholarship, and Ruth Kunz Conone Child and Family Studies Endowed Scholarship.
• Sarah Webber, packaging, Alpha Phi Endowed Scholarship, and George F. Kress Packaging Scholarship.
Ridgeland
• Camryn Christopherson, early childhood education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
Roberts
• Nathan Berends, packaging, Packaging Corporation of America Scholarship.
Somerset
• Kylie Anderson, school counseling, Alumni Association Graduate Student Scholarship, and Michael T. Gilbertson Memorial Scholarship.
• Allie Trautmiller, marketing and business education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
Spring Valley
• Colten Wilson, mechanical engineering, George William & Mary Jane Zitelman Endowed Mechanical Engineering Scholarship.
Thorp
• Bailey Jacque, hotel, restaurant and tourism management, Dick Grum Scholarship, and Philip H. McGuirk Freshman Hotel, Restaurant & Tourism Management.
• Jennifer Slowiak, education, George C. and Gladys S. Decker Memorial Graduate Scholarship.
Turtle Lake
• Joanna Lee, marketing and business education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
Woodville
• Nathan Thompson, applied science and mechanical engineering, American Foundry Society Scholarship, and Stout Scholars Award.