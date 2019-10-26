Scholarships valued at more than $812,000 have been awarded to 418 UW-Stout students this year through the Stout University Foundation.
Following are some of the area recipients, their majors and the names of their scholarships:
Abbotsford
Nathalie Bonilla, psychology, Esther and Herman Kolbenschlag Endowed Scholarship.
Julia Otten, graphics communications, Stout Scholars Scholarship.
Altoona
Heather Kent, business administration, Sentry Insurance Foundation Student Leadership Scholarship.
Augusta
Madalaine McConville, applied social science, Ann Baggett Beaster Endowed Scholarship.
Barron
Tatiana Bakken, psychology, Esther and Herman Kolbenschlag Endowed Scholarship.
Black River Falls
Kristen Emery, human development and family studies, Ruth E. Westfall Scholarship and John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship.
Bloomer
Jacob Anderson, studio art, Kim Raenae Falk Endowed Scholarship, Patricia Partridge Memorial Endowed Scholarship and Sigma Pi Memorial Scholarship.
Rachel Erickson, career, technical education and training, Mary Wilhelm Odell and William A. Odell Memorial Scholarship and Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
Bradley Sarauer, plastics engineering, Advanced Molding Technologies Plastics Scholarship.
Cadott
Leona Sonnentag, early childhood education, Carol Smith Barwa Memorial Scholarship.
Cameron
Kylie Amundson, family and consumer sciences education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
Chetek
Mikayla Eraquam, art education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
Chippewa Falls
Kristin Creviston, career and technical education, Career and Technical Education Scholarship.
Brady Cronk, business administration, Carl and Laura Seitz Endowed Business Administration Scholarship.
James Evans, applied mathematics and computer science, Chippewa Valley Extra Effort Scholarship.
Taylor Hakes, golf management, Sten Pierce Memorial Endowed Scholarship and Golf Course Owners of Wisconsin Scholarship.
Jordan Moulton, manufacturing engineering, Ruth and Brian M. Jennerjahn Annual Scholarship.