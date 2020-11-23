Scholarships valued at more than $870,000 were awarded to 394 UW-Stout students for the 2020-21 school year.
Following are some of the area recipients, their majors, and the names of their scholarships:
Menomonie
Vallie Meyer, interior design, Donald Haile Endowed Scholarship, John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship, and Virgil, Minnie, Melvin and Madalene Scott Endowed Scholarship.
Hayley Rich, criminal justice and rehabilitation, Alpha Phi Endowed Scholarship, and William and Diane McKinnon Family Endowed Scholarship.
Jeffrey Sabelko, mechanical engineering, George William & Mary Jane Zitelman Endowed Mechanical Engineering Scholarship.
Katelynn Walker, clinical mental health counseling, Patricia Coker Endowed Graduate Scholarship.
Mondovi
Alexis Brunner, human development and family studies, Essie K. Wesenberg Scholarship, and John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship.
Neillsville
Megan King, studio art, Dick Grum Scholarship.