SCHOLARSHIPS: Scholarships valued at more than $812,000 have been awarded to 418 UW-Stout students this year through the Stout University Foundation.
Following are some of the area recipients, their majors and the names of their scholarships:
Ladysmith
Hazel Peterson, entertainment design, Charles and Carolyn Blain Mowbray Endowed Scholarship.
Loyal
Blain Schmidt, engineering technology, Dick Grum Scholarship.
Maiden Rock
Jillian Holt, packaging, William and Diane McKinnon Family Endowed Scholarship and George F. Kress Packaging Scholarship.
Menomonie
Sarah Bauer, applied mathematics and computer science, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
PJ Bundy-Wurtz, mechanical engineering, James and Dianne Lorenz Endowed Scholarship.
Austin Casey, environmental science, Wenner/Reisinger Scholarship.
Afton Fischer, family and consumer sciences education, John J. and Mary L. Kay-Heisler Education Endowment Scholarship.
Joy Fly, interior design, John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship.
Kelsea Goettl, environmental science, Katie Brophy Lee Memorial Scholarship.
Brianna Graff, special education, Moder Family Special Education Scholarship and Zabel Family Endowed Scholarship.
Cassie Haskins, applied science, Connie Jaye Hines Scholarship.
Lindsey Johnson, early childhood education, Frances Schneider Memorial Scholarship.
Luke Levendowski, computer science, Helen and Alfred Siever Endowed Scholarship.
Eva Olson, engineering technology, John A. and Kathryn M. Jarvis Dunn County Scholarship and H. Edwin Howe Scholarship.
Jennifer Radle, early childhood education, Hughitt and Orvetta Braker Moltzau Scholarship.
Hayley Rich, criminal justice and rehabilitation, Alpha Phi Endowed Scholarship and John and Myrtle Lifquist Scholarship.
Amanda Schroeder, entertainment design, Dale Granchalek and Erica Gustafson Granchalek Endowed Scholarship.
Alexis Villeneuve, criminal justice and rehabilitation, Melvin LeRoy Anderson Scholarship.
Zong Xiong, food and nutritional sciences, Kay and Daly Lyndahl Endowed Scholarship.
Mondovi
Alexis Brunner, human development and family studies, Geraldine Raisler Hedberg Endowed Scholarship.
New Auburn
Colton Lunemann, applied mathematics and computer science, Steiner/Milnes Scholarship and Chippewa Valley Extra Effort Scholarship.