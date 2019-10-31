Scholarships valued at more than $812,000 have been awarded to 418 UW-Stout students this year through the Stout University Foundation.
Following are some of the area recipients, their majors and the names of their scholarships:
Chetek
Mikayla Eraquam, art education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
Chippewa Falls
Kristin Creviston, career and technical education, Career and Technical Education Scholarship.
Brady Cronk, business administration, Carl and Laura Seitz Endowed Business Administration Scholarship.
James Evans, applied mathematics and computer science, Chippewa Valley Extra Effort Scholarship.
Taylor Hakes, golf management, Sten Pierce Memorial Endowed Scholarship and Golf Course Owners of Wisconsin Scholarship.
Jordan Moulton, manufacturing engineering, Ruth and Brian M. Jennerjahn Annual Scholarship.
Downing
Natasha Rassbach, early childhood education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
Durand
Payton Schneider, art education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
Eau Claire
Caylee Boone, packaging, Packaging Corporation of America Scholarship.
Jamie Briesemeister, rehabilitation services, Kara Gilbertson Endowed Scholarship and Robert O. Jeatran Memorial Scholarship.
Maria Brownell, packaging, Prent Corporation Packaging Scholarship and Paul E. Kell Family Corrugated Packaging Scholarship.
Carla Haley, art education, Barbara L. (Williams) and Robert P. Sorensen Endowed Scholarship.
Hailey Hansen, psychology, Sittko Family Annual Scholarship and UW-Stout Psychology Scholarship.
Nathan Hastreiter, applied mathematics and computer science, Sentry Insurance Foundation Student Leadership Scholarship.
Noah Jordan, construction, Dr. Richard and Glenda Huston Construction Endowed Scholarship and Dallas and Edith Pankowski Endowed Scholarship.
Anna Kent, packaging, Freshman Legacy Annual Scholarship and John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship.
Mariah Kent, packaging, Prent Corporation Packaging Scholarship.
Kaylee Sutliff, psychology, Esther and Herman Kolbenschlag Endowed Scholarship.
Benjamin Zanto, construction, Sigma Lambda Chi Scholarship and John and Myrtle Lifquist Scholarship.