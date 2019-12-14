Scholarships valued at more than $812,000 have been awarded to 418 UW-Stout students this year through the Stout University Foundation.
Following are some of the area recipients, their majors and the names of their scholarships:
Menomonie
Eva Olson, engineering technology, John A. and Kathryn M. Jarvis Dunn County Scholarship and H. Edwin Howe Scholarship.
Jennifer Radle, early childhood education, Hughitt and Orvetta Braker Moltzau Scholarship.
Hayley Rich, criminal justice and rehabilitation, Alpha Phi Endowed Scholarship and John and Myrtle Lifquist Scholarship.
Amanda Schroeder, entertainment design, Dale Granchalek and Erica Gustafson Granchalek Endowed Scholarship.
Alexis Villeneuve, criminal justice and rehabilitation, Melvin LeRoy Anderson Scholarship.
Zong Xiong, food and nutritional sciences, Kay and Daly Lyndahl Endowed Scholarship.
Mondovi
Alexis Brunner, human development and family studies, Geraldine Raisler Hedberg Endowed Scholarship.
New Auburn
Colton Lunemann, applied mathematics and computer science, Steiner/Milnes Scholarship and Chippewa Valley Extra Effort Scholarship.
New Richmond
Max Fore, plastics engineering, RTP Company Plastics Engineering Scholarship.
Plum City
Abigail Hassing, human development and family studies, Essie K. Wesenberg Scholarship.
Rice Lake
Kelsey Cariveau, art education, Mary Wilhelm Odell and William A. Odell Memorial Scholarship and Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
Olivia Hile, plastics engineering, Nolato Contour Plastics Engineering Scholarship.
Jacob Mazourek, art education, LeRoy Charlick and Elaine Thomas Charlick Endowed Scholarship and Virgil, Minnie, Melvin and Madalene Scott Endowed Scholarship.
Wilson
Dylan Bosshart, mechanical engineering, SMC Ltd. Engineering Scholarship.
Woodville
Nathan Thompson, applied science, Stout Scholars Award.