Scholarships valued at more than $812,000 have been awarded to 418 UW-Stout students this year through the Stout University Foundation.
Following are some of the area recipients, their majors and the names of their scholarships:
Eleva
Mason Wellskopf, food and nutritional sciences, Dawn E. Carlson Endowed Scholarship.
Elk Mound
Nathaniel Bechel, engineering technology, Stout Scholars Award.
Ellsworth
Lance Anderson, packaging, Packaging Corporation of America Scholarship.
Tanner Christopherson, marketing and business education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
Kathryn Feuerhelm, career and technical education, Alumni Association Robert S. Swanson Fellowship.
Fountain City
Kashes Franz, early childhood education, Fanchon A. Johnson Amundson Endowed Memorial Scholarship, Bida Lou Braker Scholarship and Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
Greenwood
Natalie Hackel, business administration, Dick Grum Scholarship.
Hannah Hinker, packaging, Dick Grum Scholarship and Resilience Scholarship.
Angela Kowal, rehabilitation services, Dick Grum Scholarship.
Brianna North, early childhood education, Dick Grum Scholarship.
Hammond
Jason Pribnow, packaging, William Heller Sr. Scholarship.
Hudson
Chloe Halverson, art education, Mary Wilhelm Odell and William A. Odell Memorial Scholarship and Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
Emma Handlos, real estate property management, Weidner Center Scholarship.
Megan Weseli, marketing and business education, Darlene and Lyle Martens Endowed Scholarship and Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
Knapp
Andrew Marshall, business administration, Chippewa Valley Extra Effort Scholarship.
Ladysmith
Hazel Peterson, entertainment design, Charles and Carolyn Blain Mowbray Endowed Scholarship.
Loyal
Blain Schmidt, engineering technology, Dick Grum Scholarship.
Maiden Rock
Jillian Holt, packaging, William and Diane McKinnon Family Endowed Scholarship and George F. Kress Packaging Scholarship.