HAGER CITY — Republican Derrick Van Orden of Hager City announced Thursday that he plans to challenge longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind again in 2022 in a district that former GOP President Donald Trump carried twice.
Van Orden, 51, a retired Navy SEAL who worked as a business consultant and café operator before moving to a Pierce County hobby farm in 2019, narrowly lost to Kind in November in his first race for office. Kind won with 51% of the vote, compared with 49% for Van Orden, in the closest Wisconsin congressional race in the 2020 election.
Trump carried the western Wisconsin district by less than 4 percentage points in both 2016 and 2020, making it a prime target for Republicans to flip. Former Democratic President Barack Obama won the district by 11 percentage points in 2012.
Van Orden, an ardent supporter of Trump, has kept a high profile since the defeat, traveling to Washington, D.C., on the day of the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Van Orden insisted he was there to peacefully protest the Electoral College vote certification, was not part of the group that entered the Capitol, and he condemned the violence.
Thursday's campaign announcement came just four months after Kind, D-La Crosse, began his 13th two-year term representing western Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.