Mill Run and Wild Ridge golf courses on the city's west side were both vandalized in separate incidents over the past week, Eau Claire police said.
According to police:
On Friday morning, officials at Mill Run reported that 10 golf carts were damaged.
One cart was driven into a water hazard.
Some of the greens were driven over and flag sticks broken.
There is no estimate on the value of the damage.
On Tuesday morning, Wild Ridge officials reported two golf carts were damaged and driven into a water hazard.
Each cart sustained about $1,000 in damage.
Carts were driven across some of the greens but no damage was reported.
The incidents remain under investigation.