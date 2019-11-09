A single-car accident Saturday morning in the Taylor County town of Browning resulted in a fatality.
The accident at W2542 Highway 64 was reported at 1:52 a.m. by a caller who said the vehicle had struck a tree in their yard and the vehicle was overturned on its roof, the Taylor County sheriff's office reported.
The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, 22-year-old Zach B. Smola of Medford, was extricated and transported to Aspirus Hospital in Medford, where he died. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the accident.