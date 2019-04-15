An Eau Claire foundation is requesting to name a riverfront piece of city land where a veterans tribute trail is planned to go.
The Eau Claire Veterans Foundation is formally requesting that public land on the west side of Forest Street be named “Veterans Tribute Park.”
The public is invited to offer their opinions until May 16 on naming the land. Residents can email communityservices@eauclairewi.gov, call 715-839-4649 or send mail to City of Eau Claire, Attn. Community Services — Park Naming, 910 Forest St., Eau Claire, WI 54703.
Currently known as the “Forest Street Greenway,” the swath of land is along the bank of the Chippewa River, just south of the city’s Central Maintenance Facility.
Community gardens and a shelter are on the land now and will remain there. Construction of the veterans tribute trail will start this year with a paved trail and other amenities being added each year until it is complete, which is expected in 2025.
The tribute will include stone monuments representing conflicts the United States has been involved in, flags for each branch of service and a bell representing peace. A main gathering area at the north end of the trail will be built from pavers that residents purchase in honor of veterans. Also part of the trail will be a feature recognizing Gold Star families and a “wall of tears” for soldiers who were prisoners of war or missing in action. A restroom building and parking are among the later parts of the project.
For more information on the project, go to ecveteransfoundation.com.