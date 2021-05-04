MADISON — The Wisconsin Council on Forestry, in collaboration with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and the Department of Natural Resources, will host a virtual listening session this week to gather ideas about the future of the state's forest products industry.
The session, scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, is intended to gather input from the forest products industry, conservationists, recreation enthusiasts and residents.
The event will open with comments from Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes, and Tom Hittle, chair of the Council on Forestry. Participants will then break into smaller groups for further discussion.
Registration is open to the public at wedc.org/rural-prosperity/forest-products-industry-listening-sessions.
The feedback gathered is intended to help the state set new goals for diversifying Wisconsin’s more than $24 billion forest products industry and for sustainably managing the state’s more than 17 million acres of forests.
This is the first of two listening sessions; the second will take place on Tuesday.