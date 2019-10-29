Visit Eau Claire is inviting residents to drop off new or gently used coats, sweaters, hats, mittens and other warm clothing items as part of the state Department of Tourism’s Big Bundle Up campaign.
The Big Bundle Up is a statewide collection program starting this week and running through Nov. 25.
This is the ninth year of the Big Bundle Up. To date, the program has collected 155,893 warm winter items to help families in need. In addition to Visit Eau Claire, other collection sites, including Travel Wisconsin Welcome Centers, are located throughout the state. Visit TravelWisconsin.com for a full listing of donation sites.
A box will be located at Visit Eau Claire’s Experience Center inside Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., for donors to drop off warm clothing items from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays.