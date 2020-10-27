EAU CLAIRE – After a long run of cooler-than-normal weather, the Chippewa Valley area should get back to near normal by the end of the week.
The chilly October has not been a record-breaker for the most categories, though there are two exceptions. It is the snowiest October ever, thanks to a 6.9 inch snowfall on Oct. 20. And the area has had five days set the mark for the lowest high temperature for the date, including three straight from Oct 24-27.
Records from the Midwest Regional Climate Center show daytime highs in the Eau Claire area should be in the low 50s at this time of year. But the area hasn’t even hit 40 degrees since Oct. 18. That will change in the coming days.
The National Weather Service expects highs in the 40s Wednesday through Friday, with a peak Saturday of 51 degrees. The thermometer will drop back a little after that, but daytime temperatures should still reach the 40s into next week.