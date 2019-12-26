Warming shelters and amenities in Pinehurst Park in Eau Claire opened for the season Thursday.
However, outdoor skating rinks are in poor condition, due to warm weather, and will be closed until further notice, according to an Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department news release: "The flooding process will continue as soon as temperatures are consistently below freezing."
Pinehurst Park is open for sledding, snowboarding and cross-country skiing.
All warming shelters are open for holiday hours through Wednesday, Jan. 1., according to the department.
Boyd and Pinehurst Park shelters will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Demmler, Oakwood, Putnam Heights, Roosevelt and Sam Davey will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Hobbs Municipal Ice Arena, 915 Menomonie St., will be open for indoor skating from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Entry, including skate rental, is $4 per person or an EC RecPass (1 punch), according to the department. A limited number of skates will be available, and people are encouraged to bring their own.
Themed skate events at Hobbs Ice Arena include:
- Thursday: Red & White Day
- Friday: Hat Day
- Monday: Decade Day
- Tuesday: New Year’s Eve Party. Rock’N New Year’s Eve Celebration is from 6 to 9 p.m.
People can call the department at (715) 839-5032 with questions.