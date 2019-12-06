The committee working to launch a warming center for local homeless people has unveiled a website (ecwarmingcenter.com) where potential volunteers can sign up for six-hour shifts staffing the overnight facility.
Planning for the Eau Claire Overnight Warming Center started because Sojourner House, Eau Claire's largest homeless shelter, has been attracting more people than it is permitted to host every night for the past few months.
Organizers hope to open the proposed warming center Dec. 15 in the basement of a former Mennonite church building at 502 S. Farwell St. The building is owned by Christ Church Cathedral.
Plans call for the center to accommodate Sojourner's overflow homeless population on nights with a predicted low temperature of 15 degrees or colder.
Volunteers are needed to make the service possible, said Nathan Dougherty, a housing outreach worker at Western Dairyland and member of the organizing committee. Organizers hope to recruit four volunteers per night, with two working from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. and the other two taking the 2 to 8 a.m. shift.
Individuals who fill out the volunteer form on the website will be contacted by email or phone about scheduling an orientation. An initial orientation session for volunteers is planned at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the center.