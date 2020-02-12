A Webster woman will spend three years in prison for her seventh operating while intoxicated conviction since 2003.
Shana Corbine, 39, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of seventh-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance.
Judge John Manydeeds ordered Corbine to spend three years on extended supervision following her release from prison.
Corbine was fined $1,805 and had her driver's license revoked for three years.
As conditions of supervision, Corbine cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
Corbine was arrested at 3:35 a.m. on June 30 following a traffic stop on Highway 93 in Eau Claire County.
Corbine failed field sobriety tests. A state trooper had her lean on his car until an ambulance arrived because she could not stand on her own.
Corbine said she used drugs two days earlier.
Corbine was previously convicted of operating while intoxicated in August 2003 in Washburn County, twice each in October 2004 and October 2016 in Burnett County, and in August 2016 in Sawyer County.