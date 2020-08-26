EAU CLAIRE ̶ Several rounds of storms are possible over the next couple days across the region, though where and when the strongest storms hit is a little bit up in the air.
Late summer heat is helping to drive the storms, and a heat advisory is in place for counties just to the south of Eau Claire. Temperatures Wednesday will be in the 90s, well above normal for late August, and they’ll provide the energy for storms.
The National Weather Service splits the area in its forecast. Rice Lake faces a 50 percent chance of storms Wednesday night, while Eau Claire has only a 30 percent chance. That probability is reflected in the Storm Prediction Center’s outlook as well, where counties north of Eau Claire have a slight risk of severe weather.
That outlook flips on Thursday, when Eau Claire and areas to the south are at a slight risk of severe storms. The National Weather Service gives Eau Claire rising chances of storms overnight Thursday, with a 70 percent chance of some storms arriving. Most will be after 1 a.m.
While a slight risk means forecasters do not expect widespread severe weather, it’s worth noting that this week’s storms that brought one-inch hail to the area arrived when the SPC designated the area to be at slight risk of severe storms.
Friday will likely see a continuation of stormy weather, but that round will break the heat and set up a beautiful weekend. Forecasters expect sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s for the weekend.