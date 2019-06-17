Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson and state Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, joined local leaders and business representatives Monday to unveil the newly installed Welcome to Wisconsin sign on Highway 64 near the St. Croix River Bridge.
The St. Croix River bridge, completed in 2017, is used by about 30,000 motorists daily. It connects Oak Park Heights in Minnesota with St. Joseph in St. Croix County, and replaced the historic lift bridge in Stillwater, Minn.
“This area has seen some exciting investments in all modes of transportation,” Thompson said in a news release. “The completion of the St. Croix River crossing, the soon-to-be completed St. Croix Crossing Loop Trail and, now, this new Welcome to Wisconsin sign are all important milestones in the ongoing development of this area.”
The 4.7-mile loop trail for pedestrians and bicyclists will connect the new bridge and the lift bridge, which is now closed to vehicle traffic. The trail is expected to be fully operational by late this fall.