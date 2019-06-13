MENOMONIE — A co-defendant in the child sex assault charges against a Wheeler couple has pleaded guilty to three felonies.
Wayne A. Englin, 39, was convicted Thursday in Dunn County Court of two counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child and one count of possessing child pornography, according to court records.
Twenty-seven other felony charges, including counts of child sex assault, child enticement and failure to protect a child, were dismissed and read in, meaning they can be considered at sentencing.
Englin was charged May 17 with sexually assaulting two boys in Wheeler between 2014 and 2018.
Investigators found 10 images of nude girls between 11-16 years old on Englin’s cellphone, according to a criminal complaint.
Englin said he had sexual contact with a boy under the age of 15 and masturbated several times, according to the complaint. He said he also watched Michelle Englin, his wife and co-defendant, touch two juvenile boys sexually, according to the complaint.
Judge James Peterson set Englin’s sentencing for Aug. 27 and ordered a pre-sentence investigation.
Michelle Englin, 40, was bound over for trial after a preliminary hearing Thursday; she faces a July 8 arraignment.