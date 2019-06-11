CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Whitehall man has been arrested for his sixth drunken-driving offense.
Lance P. Coburn, 34, appeared in Chippewa County Court on Monday for a bond hearing. Judge Steve Cray released him with a requirement he take daily preliminary breath tests. Coburn will return to court July 23. A police report detailing the arrest wasn’t immediately available Tuesday.
Online court records show Coburn was convicted of his fifth drunken-driving offense in 2015 in Trempealeau County Court. He was ordered to serve one year in jail. However, Coburn violated terms of his bond and was sentenced to two years in prison.