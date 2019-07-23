CHIPPEWA FALLS -- A Whitehall man has been charged with his sixth drunk-driving offense.
Lance P. Coburn, 34, was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-sixth and operating while revoked.
According to the criminal complaint, the dispatch center received a call at 11:03 p.m. June 8 of a possible drunk driver in the town of Bloomer. The caller was able to provide the license plate, which matched Coburn's car.
An officer located Coburn on Highway 64, near 190th Ave., and observed the car weaving on the road. The officer pulled Coburn over, and Coburn failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.
A blood sample showed Coburn had a .155 blood-alcohol level.
Online court records show Coburn was convicted of his fifth drunk-driving offense in 2015 in Trempealeau County Court.