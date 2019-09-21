Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is published on the third Saturday of the month, is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society, and is compiled by Lauren Likkel of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.
Hobbs Observatory is located in northwest Wisconsin at the Beaver Creek Reserve, not far from Eau Claire.
Beaver Creek Reserve is a wonderful host to Hobbs Observatory with access and facilities any county in Wisconsin would be proud of.
And how many counties can boast an observatory? It was built over 30 years ago with both public and private contributions.
At the time, the skies over Beaver Creek Reserve were exceptionally dark.
Today it sits under reasonably dark skies as the city glow of Eau Claire often impedes viewing to the wWest.
Yet astronomers don’t like reasonably dark skies any more than homeowners like reasonably competent carpenters.
If the skies aren’t dark you can’t see.
Finding a dark spot is getting harder as more streetlights, especially LED street lights, light up each year.
And so, members of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society went looking for better spots nearby.
This past August the club looked over a section of county land and heard from two private land owners who might grant access.
There is an organization that seeks to protect our night sky heritage, the International Dark-Sky Association, but getting people and cities to turn down or turn off their lights is difficult.
So what is so hard to see? Dark Nebulae.
Heavenly objects with names like Coal Sack, Pipe, Snake, or numbered objects like Barnard 86, 92, and 93.
All are opaque clouds of dust or gas that obscure stars or hot glowing gas behind them.
Many are among the most challenging objects to observe through the eyepiece of a telescope.
In this endeavor there is no substitute for a dark, dark sky.
There are some easy to spot, reasonably speaking, dark nebulae such as the dark streaks or lanes cutting through M20 (the Trifid Nebula) or the Horsehead Nebula in Orion. These are the exceptions.
It is fun to show newbies the bright objects in the night sky: Saturn’s rings, the Orion Nebula, the globular cluster in Hercules, the Andromeda Galaxy, which is four times bigger than the moon.
The moon is nice to look at too, but not every night.
After you’ve seen them you want to go dark. You crave those dark skies.
Like trophy deer and wall-hanger-sized trout, they are getting harder and harder to find.
Kevin Litten is a recreational astronomer and member of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.