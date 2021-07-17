EAU CLAIRE — Infinity Beverages owners Matthew and Kayla Rick have announced their second-year release of a wine in which all proceeds are going toward a nonprofit organization created to support Chippewa Valley families struggling with infertility.
The Eau Claire distillery owners said in a news release they were inspired to create the wine, Rainbow Rosé, thanks to their daughter, Kenzlee, who is a rainbow baby. A rainbow baby is a baby born after miscarriage or infertility.
"Our overall goal is to help families struggling with infertility throughout the Chippewa Valley eventually overcome and obtain their own rainbow baby," Matthew Rick said.
The Ricks indicated they were able to raise more than $8,000 in the first year for the nonprofit they created, Infinity Cares About Children, and hope to double that in the second year.
Rainbow Rosé can be purchased at Infinity Beverages, 3460 Mall Drive.