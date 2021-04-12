The WITC Foundation has awarded 191 scholarships for a total of $87,810 toward spring semester scholarships for Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College students.
Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:
• Baldwin: Nakeyia Ruoho, Nursing Scholarship.
• Barron: Shay Freeman, WITC-Rice Lake Campus Scholarship.
Samantha Wigchers, Cumberland Federal Bank Scholarship.
• Bloomer: Brock Hladilek, William Charles Jones Scholarship.
Trey Zwiefelhofer, NAHB Club Scholarship.
• Bruce: Luke Hessler, American Welding Society Scholarship and the Robert Scoville Scholarship-Welding.
Zackery Ladwig, Paul Sturino Memorial Scholarship.