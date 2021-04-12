The WITC Foundation has awarded 191 scholarships for a total of $87,810 toward spring semester scholarships for Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College students.

Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:

Baldwin: Nakeyia Ruoho, Nursing Scholarship.

Barron: Shay Freeman, WITC-Rice Lake Campus Scholarship.

Samantha Wigchers, Cumberland Federal Bank Scholarship.

Bloomer: Brock Hladilek, William Charles Jones Scholarship.

Trey Zwiefelhofer, NAHB Club Scholarship.

Bruce: Luke Hessler, American Welding Society Scholarship and the Robert Scoville Scholarship-Welding.

Zackery Ladwig, Paul Sturino Memorial Scholarship.

