The WITC Foundation has awarded 191 scholarships for a total of $87,810 toward spring semester scholarships for Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College students.
Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:
• Cumberland: Sarah Wohlk, Mary W. Johnson Family Scholarship.
• Dallas: Robert MacAlister, Health Careers Scholarship.
Codi Nowlin, Ag Risk Managers Scholarship.
• Eau Claire: Emily Wahl, Nursing Scholarship.
Sydney Yang, Robert Knowles Scholarship.
• Emerald: Ethan Kahler, WITC-New Richmond Staff Scholarship.
• Hammond: Stacy Kohler, Marvin and Bertha Getschel Scholarship.
• Hudson: Martina Parker, Woodcraft Industries Scholarship.
• Ladysmith: Hannah Applebee, Parker Hannifin Scholarship, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Machine Tool, and the WITC-Rice Lake Machine Tool Operation-CNC Scholarship.
Kaylee Bugbee, Doris K. Eberhardy RN Memorial Scholarship.
Alexander Cleaver, Thomas Precision Manufacturing Advancement Scholarship.
Joseph Kesan, Thomas Precision Manufacturing Advancement Scholarship.
• Menomonie: Stephanie Klint, Francis & Barbara Stauner Scholarship.
Allison Retzloff, WITC-New Richmond Staff Scholarship.
• New Richmond: Amber Berkland, Robert Knowles Scholarship.
Jennifer Connor, New Richmond Community Child Care Scholarship.
Brianna Erickson, Woodcraft Industries Scholarship.
Lindsey Hohler, Robert Knowles Scholarship.
Lacee Nyhus, Kathy Carlson CNA Scholarship.
Chloe Rogney, Robert Knowles Scholarship.
Tyler Salmon, Woodcraft Industries Scholarship.
Tammy Williams-Starzinski, Going for the Green Scholarship.
• Prairie Farm: Jasper Amans, Woodcraft Industries Scholarship.
Brooke Shatley, EJW Rice Lake Scholarship and the Robert Scoville Scholarship-Nursing.
• Rice Lake: Emely Avila, WITC-Rice Lake Dental Assistant Scholarship.
Angela Clark, WITC Criminal Justice Club Scholarship.
Kristopher Dahlberg, WITC-Rice Lake Campus Scholarship.